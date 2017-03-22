Wolverhampton speed crackdown sees 160 drivers checked

More than 150 motorists were checked by police as part of a crackdown on speeding drivers.

West Midlands Police officers from Low Hill carried out a series of checks along roads in the Fordhouses area of Wolverhampton on Monday.

A total of 132 vehicles were monitored on the busy Wobaston Road, with four people breaking a new 30mph speed limit.

Twenty-eight vehicles were checked in just over 30 minutes on Winchester Road. One person was caught speeding.

Tweeting about the crackdown, Low Hill WMP said: “Speed Watch conducted in Winchester Road – 28 vehicles checked over 35 minutes! One vehicle recorded just over the limit!

“Speed watch operation conducted on Wobaston Road this afternoon. 132 vehicles checked and 4 caught going over the new 30mph limit. #Spring.”

The crackdown follows a police operation in the city in February, which saw 15 drivers issued with warnings after being caught speeding on Wobaston Road, Stafford Road and Winchester Road.

On Wobaston Road, nine cars were caught speeding in half an hour, while five were recorded in Stafford Road and another on Winchester Road.

A speed gun was used to record how fast cars were going in the 30mph zones.

Elsewhere, hundreds of people have been caught out by bus lane cameras installed in the city centre.

In February, 40 warnings and 250 fines were issued to drivers caught out by the new bus lane camera on Darlington Street, which went live on January 9.