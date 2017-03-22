Empty shop statistics reveal state of Black Country and Staffordshire high streets

New figures on empty shops painted a mixed picture for towns and cities across the Black Country and Staffordshire, with as many as one in five empty units in some areas.

But more shops seem to have been occupied since six months ago in most towns, prompting some optimism from traders.

In Walsall 22.8 per cent of its shops were vacant in 2016 – the worst retail vacancy rate in the region and the ninth worst in the UK.

However, the rate has dropped in the town from 25 per cent six months ago, when figures were released for the first half of last year.

West Bromwich did not fare much better with 79 of its 356 shops empty, a 22.2 per cent vacancy rate, the 10th worst in the UK.

But again in 2015 the vacancy rate in West Bromwich was 2.7 per cent higher.

Empty units in Queen’s Square, West Bromwich were highlighted by the leader of Sandwell Council as one of the key reasons the town’s vacancy rate is so high.

Niginder Johal, assistant manger at Ruchi Collection, said: “We have been here for 30 years, but we have loyal customers who know where we are. There are a lot of vacant shops around us.

“I think if they opened up some cafes or had some entertainment down here it would help attract more people.”

Across Bearwood and Smethwick the vacancy rate was 16 per cent with a total of 27 vacant units.

A member of staff at Mica Hardware and DIY, said: “We are alright around here. There are those shops that come and go, but it is not empty. I think it’s worse elsewhere.”

In Wolverhampton, 19.5 per cent of the city’s 697 stores were empty in 2016.

This compared to 21.8 per cent in the first half of 2016.

Welcoming the improvement, Ramsey Floyd, interim manager for the Mander Centre, Wolverhampton city centre, currently undergoing a £35 million revamp, said: “The more shops that are filled, the better it is for everyone.

“It’s good to know that when the centre is finished there will be traders queuing up to lease units.”

In Dudley, 17.7 per cent of the borough’s 356 stores were empty in 2016.

This improved from 20.1 per cent recorded in the first half of 2016.

Chiropodist Mary Law has previously raised her concerns about the number of shops closing in the town centre.

She said: “I’ve been here for 25 years, and we used to have around 12 to 13 people in a day. Today we had four. There just isn’t the footfall any more. What is there for people to come to Dudley for?”

In Stafford,18.3 per cent of the town’s 437 shops were left vacant last year.

That has risen from 17.2 per cent in the first half of last year.

Dee Mellor, who runs Salter Street Toys and Models in Stafford, said: “There’s a lot of shops in the middle of town that are changing at the moment.

"It would be nice if someone moved into Marks and Spencer and there’s a couple of empty shops in Slater Street but one is under offer and the other just recently closed. Things should start picking up soon.”

Five shops a day were lost from Britain’s high streets in 2016, according to the Local Data Company (LDC), which has released the figures.

Its latest annual report on UK retail and leisure trends shows how the run-up to Brexit saw an increase in the number of shops closing.

It reached a peak at the time of the referendum in mid-2016.

The final quarter of the year, the most important for many retailers, saw more shops opening and closing – and the ‘positive’ trend has continued into 2017. Matthew Hopkinson, from LDC, said: “It was clear at the halfway stage in 2016 that both openings and closures had slowed sharply by the date of the EU referendum vote.

“Openings had dropped off even more rapidly and that key measure, the gap between the two, had generated a net loss of nearly 2,000 retail operations in the six months to the summer.

“In a year of surprises, what followed was a bump after the slump.

“Both openings and closures rose back to early-year levels in the autumn, but this time openings had the upper hand and began to correct the net losses of the mid-year through.”