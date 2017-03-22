Bosses fined £60k after farmer’s death following 14ft fall from roof

A farmer’s bosses have been fined £60,000 after he plunged 14ft to his death when a roof he was working on collapsed.

John Mills, aged 67, was dismantling farm buildings in Hyde Lea, Stafford, when the roof gave way and he fell on May 20, 2014.

The worker, who had been based at the site for more than 40 years, was taken to hospital but died from serious head injuries.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) subsequently investigated the incident and brought charges against The Toft Partnership, based at Dunston Heath, Stafford.

The organisation argued that Mr Mills was responsible for safety as he was the manager at the site, however, the HSE successfully countered that Toft was culpable for the ‘avoidable’ death.

Toft bosses pleaded guilty to breaching the Health and Safety at Work Act at Stafford Crown Court and were fined £60,000, as well as ordered to pay a further £29,417.

A HSE statement said: “Mr Mills used a ladder to climb onto the roof to cut bolts holding roof panels in place, but the roof gave way.

“He was taken to hospital but died a short time later from serious head injuries.

“A Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigation found Mr Mills had been working at the farm for more than 40 years.

“The Toft Partnership had told the court it assumed their manager’s day-to-day running of the farm meant he was ultimately responsible for health and safety matters, when in fact they were the duty holders with responsibility for their employees.

“Though the Toft Partnership knew the work was taking place, it gave no advice to its employees about how fragile the roof was, nor was there any planning or safe method of work in place.”

HSE inspector Katherine Blunt added: “This death was a tragedy for everyone associated with the farm, including the duty holders themselves.

“John Mills was a stalwart for the farm whose death was avoidable.

“This case sends a very important message to farm owners that they are very clear on where their responsibilities lie.”