Black Country police offficers honoured for reviving ‘dead’ woman

Three Black Country police officers who revived a woman after she had been declared dead by paramedics are to receive top national life-saving honours.

The officers, Sgt Tony Blakeman, Pc Robin White and a third who cannot be named, were called to a property in Briarwood Close, Wolverhampton, on August 9, last year.

When they arrived the house was locked but the officer who cannot be named went to the back where he managed to get in through a patio door and found the 64-year-old woman hanging.

He immediately took her weight and shouted for Sgt Blakeman and Pc White and between them they managed to get her down.

However, she was not breathing, showed no vital signs and paramedics tested the woman and said she was dead.

Despite this Pc White began to administer cardiac chest compressions and Sgt Blakeman gave her the kiss of life.

They kept this up for 18 minutes and finally managed bring her back from the dead.

Now the three officers are to receive Royal Humane Society resuscitation certificates and also won the praise of Royal Humane Society secretary, Dick Wilkinson.

Mr Wilkinson said: “Thankfully the police were on the spot within eight minutes of the alarm being raised and managed to get in quickly and begin treating her.

“Her life was on a knife’s edge but they persevered with what are gruelling procedures and amazingly managed to bring her back to life even after the paramedics had said they considered she was dead. Few people who have received these awards deserve them more than these three officers.”

No date has yet been fixed for presentation of the awards.