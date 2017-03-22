Memorial to Tunisia terror attack victims planned in Birmingham park

A memorial to the victims of the Tunisia terror attacks – including three members of the same Black Country family – will be constructed in a West Midlands park.

Cannon Hill Park in Birmingham has been chosen as the location for the monument which will pay tribute to those killed in Sousse and Tunis in 2015.

The place of ‘remembrance, commemoration and reflection’ is due to open next year.

Joel Richards, aged 19, his uncle Adrian Evans, 44, and grandfather Pat Evans, 78, were among those who lost their lives during terrorist Seifeddine Rezgui’s rampage at the Riu Imperial Marhaba hotel in Sousse on June 26, 2015.

Joel’s younger brother Owen, just 16 at the time, survived the attack.

Others killed included former Birmingham City FC player Dennis Thwaites, 70, and his wife Elaine, 69, and Sue Davey, 44, who grew up in West Bromwich.

The attack followed a previous assault on Bardo National Museum in the capital city of Tunis on March 18, 2015, which claimed the life of Sally Adey from Shifnal.

Chiefs said Cannon Hill Park, which is opposite Edgbaston Cricket Ground, was chosen because of its central location, seclusion and tranquility.

Architects have been encouraged to submit designs for an oval-shaped 25-metre by 15-metre site that will be a place of ‘remembrance, commemoration and reflection’ with views of the boating lake.

Tobias Ellwood, Foreign Office minister for North Africa, said: “The Sousse and Bardo Memorial will be a place of remembrance for the families of those who lost their lives in the two appalling attacks in 2015, and also a place of solace for others who were affected.

“The peaceful setting of Cannon Hill Park has been selected as the most suitable location for the memorial.

"We are now inviting expressions of interest to design a memorial that would be a fitting tribute to all those caught up in these horrific events.”