West Brom legend Brendon Batson backs appeal for hopsice

West Bromwich Albion legend Brendon Batson is backing a fundraising appeal in aid of the hospice which cared for his late wife.

The 64-year-old’s wife of 38 years, Cecily, died in September 2009 after she was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour.

She was looked after by nurses from Birmingham St Mary’s Hospice at home.

Mr Batson has now spoken out in support of the hospice’s Forget Me Not appeal, which he says is close to his heart.

It is giving people the chance to buy crafted wrought iron Forget Me Not flowers to celebrate the lives of loved ones.

The 1,500 flowers will then go on display at Brindleyplace’s central square from April 24 to May 1 and by making a donation ahead of that, people can have their own keepsake flower dedicated to their loved one.

People who have made a donation will then be able to keep the flower after the event.

The colourful flowers have been designed and crafted by the Shropshire-based British Ironwork Centre.

Mr Batson, who made 220 appearances for the Baggies, said he was pleased to support the appeal.

“I’m really happy to be a part of the Forget Me Not appeal because I know first-hand the great work the hospice does,” he said.

“When my beloved wife Cecily was diagnosed with a brain tumour back in 2009, I was touched by the care and support from nurses at the hospice allowing for her to be cared for at home.

"Each Forget Me Not symbolises the celebration of a loved one and I’ll be dedicating my flower to Cecily.

“I hope the people of Birmingham get behind the appeal by donating and dedicating a flower to someone’s life and I look forward to seeing them on display in Brindleyplace.”

Birmingham St Mary’s Hospice is an independent charity providing hospice care to people across Birmingham and Sandwell.

Caring for around 1,200 people a year, many hospice patients remain at home for much of their illness, where they are supported by the community palliative care and Hospice at Home teams.

Forget Me Not flowers are available from the hospice website.