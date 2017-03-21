Tahnie Martin's grieving family speak of heartache as investigation continues into Storm Doris death

'Nothing will ever fill the massive hole her departure has left' - the grieving family of a woman killed after being hit by debris during Storm Doris today spoke of their loss.

University of Wolverhampton worker Tahnie Martin died after being struck as she walked past Starbucks in Wolverhampton city centre.

The 29-year-old, from Stafford, was in Dudley Street with colleagues when the large piece of wooden roofing flew from a building last month.

Today her family praised the efforts of passers-by, nearby workers and the emergency services who did their best to help Tahnie.

In a statement they said: "Our beloved Tahnie was cruelly taken away from us just weeks ago. Nothing will ever fill the massive hole her departure has left.

"It’s been a desperate period for us, and at this time is impossible for us to imagine a future with any happiness without her.

"We have met a number of people who were present on the day when Tahnie tragically died; and we would like to extend our special thanks to those who tried to help her.

"This includes the police, fire service and medical teams, staff from the local Starbucks and Marks & Spencer stores and the local hot dog retailer.

"We have received great support from our police Family Liaison Officer who has been there for us throughout.

"We would like to thank the many people who have contacted us during this difficult period, especially Tahnie’s close family, friends and colleagues from the university.

"There have been so many people who have touched us with their numerous messages of sympathy and support, tributes and flowers.

"We take great comfort from knowing that Tahnie was loved by many.

"This remains an extremely difficult and emotional period for the family, so thank-you to the media for continuing to respect our privacy."

The investigation to establish the circumstances of her death is now being led by Wolverhampton council, supported by West Midlands Police and the Health & Safety Executive.