New jobs and homes created in £53m project across old Black Country industrial sites

Thousands of jobs and homes will be created as part of a £53 million scheme to revamp former industrial sites in the Black Country.

The cash will be available over the next four years to deliver 1,600 new houses and 126,000 square metres of new commercial floor space across the region.

It will create 1,800 new jobs.

Dozens of brownfield sites will be decontaminated and brought back into use as part of the Land Funds scheme.

Bosses at the Black Country Local Enterprise Partnership said it would free up more land for development and housing across the region, and could lead to additional investment of £97m if successful.

The funding has been pledged following a successful bid from the LEP to the West Midlands Combined Authority, which has earmarked £342m worth of schemes including the Black Country Garden City project.

A report to the WMCA said: “The lack of sites available for immediate development is a fundamental barrier to economic growth in the Black Country, adversely impacting our ability to retain businesses seeking new development or make available sites for inward investors.”

LEP board member Ninder Johal said: “The Black Country has been blighted by a huge number of brownfield sites, many of which have been left alone due to issues with contamination.

“This funding will allow us to bring these sites back into use and as a result attract inward investment.

It signals a bright future for the Black Country and matches our aim of having a balanced economy.”

Councillor Sean Coughlan, leader of Walsall Council, said: “This is something we have been keen to get off the ground for a long while.”

Bosses say they are in the process of highlighting suitable sites, with remediation developers already confirmed for some of the works.

A report to the WMCA said a bid for additional funding of £97m would enable phase two of the Land Funds scheme to go ahead, focusing on high-value manufacturing and creating more new homes.