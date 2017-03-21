Buyer could miss the boat after paying out £8k before vanishing

He sold a boat for £8,000 – but almost a year on Steve McDonald is wondering why the buyer has now disappeared.

Mr McDonald arranged the sale of the traditional narrowboat in April last year after it was put on ebay by a friend.

The buyer, a man called Gary, visited his business in Cannock and paid an initial £1,000 before handing over £7,000 the following week.

Mr McDonald agreed to allow the buyer to carry out work on the boat while it was kept in his garden, before taking it away six months later.

But after a few visits to carry out work on boat in the garden, the buyer has not returned since July.

"I’ve tried everything to get hold of him since,” said Mr McDonald, who runs The Cottage Bed and Breakfast in Huntington.

“I’ve called his mobile but it goes dead, I’ve searched on the internet, I’ve asked around. But I haven’t heard anything, and the boat is still here, waiting to be picked up. I’ve got the money, I spent it on the business. I really want to help the guy.”

Mr McDonald believes the buyer was from Fordhouses in Wolverhampton. He said he arrived with his partner on a number of occasions.

He added: “I need the boat removed really. I’ve got planning permission for a bungalow on the garden, and want to sell the land to a developer. I’m going to give it a bit longer, but if it stays it will end up being sold again or scrapped.”

Mr McDonald bought the boat in 2002 and had planned to renovate it, taking it from water to his garden in Pear Tree Close. But his commitment to the bed and breakfast meant he did not have the time, and planned to sell it.

He said: “I’d appeal for anyone who knows him to get in touch.”

Mr McDonald can be contacted on 07818 28249.