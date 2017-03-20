Zookeeper dream comes true for seriously ill nine-year-old

A seriously ill nine-year-old girl has had her greatest wish granted after becoming a zookeeper.

Bethany Jennings, from Burntwood, who suffers with a rare form of kidney cancer, got to experience all the animals from donkeys to giraffes for the day at Woburn Safari Park in Milton Keynes.

Due to having Wilm’s Tumours, Bethany has needed to undergo chemotherapy as well as surgery for treatment and is required to have regular check-ups and scans.

But despite the treatment she has remained resilient and always kept her love for animals.

During her day at the safari park she visited the Lorikeet parrots, checking-up on and feeding them breakfast. She then moved on to mucking out the ponies and donkeys.

Other activities included seeing giraffes, entering the meerkat enclosure and feeding and visiting the Madagascan primates.

She finished the day off with a meet and greet with one of the park’s elephants.

Her mother, Rebecca Dukes, said she enjoyed every minute of her day.

She said: “Bethany had a fantastic day at Woburn, she loved every minute of it.

“Thank you so much Rays of Sunshine and Woburn Safari Park for making her wish come true.”

Bob Streatfeild, the head of VIP experiences at Woburn Safari Park, added it was an ‘honour’ to show Bethany around the park.

He said: “Bethany was a delightful VIP guest and it was an honour to show such a brave young lady around the park for the day.

“The best part of my job is seeing the looks my guests’ faces as they meet the beautiful wild animals that live at the Safari Park.

“Bethany clearly had a brilliant time here at Woburn Safari Park. She made a fantastic keeper for the day and was a big help with the mucking out and feeding.”

The trip was arranged by children’s charity Ray of Sunshine, which tries to brighten up the lives of seriously ill children in the UK by granting them wishes.

The charity hopes to grant more than 1,000 wishes this year.

Visit www.raysofsunshine.org.uk for more information about Rays of Sunshine Children’s Charity or to apply for a wish to be granted,

For details about Woburn Safari Park – where visitors can drive through the large animal exhibits, which contain species such as white rhino, elephants, tigers and black bears – visit www.woburnsafari.co.uk