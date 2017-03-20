Express & Star Green Shoots: High praise as Plus fund brings 400 jobs

Ministers have hailed the Express & Star’s Green Shoots Plus fund as it was revealed the £4 million scheme had created 400 jobs and protected another 200 across the West Midlands.

The Government’s Local Growth Minister Andrew Percy praised the newspaper and the University of Wolverhampton for leading the project, which has generated more than £11m in private sector investment into the local economy.

He said: “Our investment into the West Midlands is reaping rewards.

"This scheme has created almost 400 jobs for local people and safeguarded almost 200 more, thanks to the Express and Star and the University of Wolverhampton.

“We’re determined to build on this momentum.

"Along with our Midlands Engine Strategy, we’ve just announced another £392 million to support local projects, create more jobs and boost skills in the region.”

Business Secretary Greg Clark added: “Local newspapers make a vital contribution to the success of local business, and I am delighted to hear about the initiative that the Express & Star is promoting.”

In total, Green Shoots Plus has seen 408 new jobs created and a further 200 protected with 65 firms being awarded funding.

The scheme has provided grants of between £10,000 and £150,000 to small and medium-sized businesses across the region to help them buy new equipment, win new contracts and create new jobs.

The funding covered up to 30 per cent of the costs of their plans.

The project was administered by the Business Solutions team at the University of Wolverhampton and overseen by a panel of business leaders.

It was the second wave of the Green Shoots project which is funded by the Government’s Regional Growth Fund. Previously as part of the initial Green Shoots scheme, £1.2m was handed out in grants to 34 Black Country businesses, creating 123 jobs.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University of Wolverhampton, Professor Ian Oakes, said: “This scheme has been catalyst for the region in supporting local businesses who need a helping hand and who will repay society many times over with what they can do with the grants.”

Express & Star editor Keith Harrison said he was delighted the newspaper had played a part in helping to stimulate the local economy.