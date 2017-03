The body of a man who had gone missing from Stourport has been recovered from the River Severn.

Andrew Cooper, aged 44, was last seen at his home on January 4.

Police confirmed his body was found in the River Severn at Holt Heath on Friday.

Formal identification has taken place and Mr Cooper's next of kin have been informed.

Police are not treating the death as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.