£130k resurfacing work starts in Cannock town centre

Resurfacing work costing £130,000 is set to cause evening disruption in Cannock town centre this week.

From tonight, a stretch of the A34 in Mill Street will be closed between Walsall Road and the Queens Square roundabout outside the Express & Star Cannock branch office.

The route will be shut off between the hours of 7pm and 6am for the next four nights.

A signed diversion route will be put in place.

Staffordshire County Council’s highways leader Councillor Mark Deaville said: “The dual carriageway section of Mill Street in Cannock is a very busy stretch of road and so the main resurfacing works have been scheduled to take place overnight.

“In order for the work to be completed as quickly as possible and safely we need to close this section overnight.

“We’d urge people to allow additional time for their journeys if travelling in the area during the works period and plan alternative routes if possible.

“We would like to thank people in advance for their patience.”

Also in the Cannock area, Park Gate Road, between the junction with GIlwell Road and Baden Powell Close, will close for gas works from today.

It is expected to finish on April 21.