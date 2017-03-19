Thousands of runners from all walks of life hit the streets for the Stafford Half Marathon.

A record 4,000 entries were received for the event which also attracted hundreds of spectators who lined the 13.1mile route around the town centre.

Running clubs from across the Midlands were represented while individuals and groups were also challenge themselves to raise money for charity.

The runners set off at 10am from Stafford Street after being welcomed by Mayor of Stafford Geoff Collier and there were cheers of encouragement from the crowds as they started making their way along the route.

A one-mile fun run began ten minutes later attracting people of all ages dressed in superhero costumes.

Organisers said half-marathon had gone from strength to strength and this year’s event was the biggest ever.