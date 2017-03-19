Car ends up in high street hole after smashing through Cradley Heath roadworks

A car ended up parked on top of a gas main in a hole in the road after it smashed through roadworks in the Black Country.

The dark blue Audi crashed through fencing blocking off the gas works on Cradley Heath High Street before coming to a rest in a precarious position on Saturday night.

The driver fled the scene before police officers arrived at around 11.30pm, leaving the car snugly below road level in a dug up section of the street by Tesco Extra.

Luckily there were no leaks from the gas pipe and firefighters from Haden Cross and Brierley Hill made the area safe before the car was winched out by a recovery truck.

Crews from Haden Cross tweeted a picture of the Audi accompanied by the hashtag #worstparkingever.

A West Midlands Police spokesman added: "Police were called to High Street, Cradley Heath, at just before 11.25pm last night to reports of a car hitting road barriers.

"The vehicle had been abandoned when officers arrived."

The gas works started on February 13 and have left traders fed up at the impact on footfall along the high street.

Locals claim more of the road has been dug up than they had been told in notice and say the work has lasted longer than planned.

The work is now due to finish on March 31, according to a Sandwell Council spokesman.