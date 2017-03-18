Rolf Harris 'spotted walking outside Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital'

Paedophile former entertainer Rolf Harris has been spotted walking outside Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital, according to reports.

The 86-year-old is a serving inmate of Stafford Prison but is reported to have been spotted in public for the first time in three years yesterday.

Dressed in blue trousers and a grey overcoat and holding a paperback book, the Australian singer and television entertainer was flanked by two prison guards as he walked into the hospital for a medical appointment.

Adam Walker saw Harris strolling from his prison van and told The Sun he had been 'gobsmacked' to spot the sex attacker, who he said 'stuck out like a sore thumb' with his distinctive facial hair.

Harris is midway through a five-year nine-month prison sentence after he was convicted of 12 sexual assaults between 1968 and 1986 - one on an eight-year-old autograph hunter, two on girls in their early teens and a catalogue of abuse of his daughter’s friend over 16 years.

He was cleared of three sexual assaults at a trial last month and is due to face a retrial for three sexual offences against teenager girls in May.