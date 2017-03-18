facebook icon twitter icon
Rolf Harris 'spotted walking outside Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital'

Paedophile former entertainer Rolf Harris has been spotted walking outside Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital, according to reports.

The 86-year-old is a serving inmate of Stafford Prison but is reported to have been spotted in public for the first time in three years yesterday.

Dressed in blue trousers and a grey overcoat and holding a paperback book, the Australian singer and television entertainer was flanked by two prison guards as he walked into the hospital for a medical appointment.

Adam Walker saw Harris strolling from his prison van and told The Sun he had been 'gobsmacked' to spot the sex attacker, who he said 'stuck out like a sore thumb' with his distinctive facial hair.

Harris is midway through a five-year nine-month prison sentence after he was convicted of 12 sexual assaults between 1968 and 1986 - one on an eight-year-old autograph hunter, two on girls in their early teens and a catalogue of abuse of his daughter’s friend over 16 years.

He was cleared of three sexual assaults at a trial last month and is due to face a retrial for three sexual offences against teenager girls in May.

