Devastated family pay tribute after Matthew's death aged 13

The grieving parents of a teenager who died in the run up to Christmas today said they are heartbroken at their loss and devastated he is no longer in their lives.

Matthew Lawer, 13, a pupil of Oldbury Wells School in Bridgnorth, was described at an inquest into his death as a clever boy with many friends who had everything to live for.

On the night of his death he had been writing Christmas cards which he planned to deliver to his customers on his nightly paper round.

But just hours later his devastated parents found him dead.

The inquest, held at the Shirehall, Shrewsbury, heard that Matthew had been found hanged at his home on December 10 while his parents were out celebrating his father’s birthday.

Mr John Ellery, coroner for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin said that it was unclear why Matthew did what he did or if he understood the result of his actions.

A statement by Sarah Goodan, headteacher of Oldbury Wells School said that Matthew was a hard working pupil who was liked by his teachers and his peers.

“He was a credit to both his parents and the school,” she said and added that Matthew had received special recognition for his school work and that he wanted to be an architect, vet or scientist.

The inquest heard from DS Nicky Roberts who said that on December 10 Matthew’s parents, Tara and Malcolm had gone out and Matthew had stayed at home.

When they returned to their house they were surprised to see that all the lights were on. They called Matthew’s name but failed to get a response and so they searched the house.

His body was found in a downstairs games room.

The emergency services were called but Matthew was declared dead at the scene.

A post mortem was carried out and the medical cause of death was given as hanging. Mr Ellery gave a conclusion of misadventure.

In a statement his parents said: “We are devastated that Matthew is no longer with us and we are heartbroken. We love Matthew dearly and he will always be in the thoughts of his family and friends.”