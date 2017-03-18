Birmingham Dogs Home charity boss quits over alleged £450k theft

A West Midlands dogs home boss was asked to leave his job amid claims he stole £450,000 from the organisation.

Birmingham Dogs Home chief executive Simon Price, 52, was arrested and bailed in November as police investigated the missing cash.

Mr Price has not been formally charged with any offence, but Birmingham Dogs Home, which runs Sunnyside Kennels in Coven, near Wolverhampton, confirmed that he was asked to leave the charity. Meanwhile, West Midlands Police is continuing its probe into the possible theft.

John Wheatley, Birmingham Dogs Home chairman, said: “I can confirm that our former CEO was asked to leave Birmingham Dogs Home and that matters related to bail are down to police procedure.

“As criminal investigations are still under way it would not be prudent to comment further at this time.”

Trustees are believed to have confronted Mr Price about the money back in September. Much of the cash was left by dog lovers in their wills to the charity.

Concerns were raised about Mr Price to the charity’s commercial manager Alayna Warner, aged 37.

One source, who asked not to be named, said: “The board of trustees approached him and asked where it had gone.

“He walked out, went home, left Alayna a note and flew to Barcelona.”

Mr Price is understood to have been arrested at Birmingham International Airport after returning to the UK.

Birmingham Dogs Home has since begun a search for a new chief executive to replace Mr Price.

The charity, which was founded back in 1892, had £2.7 million in donations and legacies in 2016. One gift made totalled £1m alone.

Bosses had previously hailed Mr Price as a ‘real hero’ for overseeing a move to a new £5.5m site in Solihull.

The Birmingham site is a base for the charity’s head office, while Sunnyside houses 100 strays in state-of-the-art accommodation built at a cost of £2m in September 2002.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: “I can confirm that a 52-year-old man answered bail for theft on March 9, but was not re-bailed. Our investigations are continuing.”