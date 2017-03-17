Inquest opens on woman found dead in alleyway after fire in Old Hill

An inquest has opened on a woman found dead in an alleyway following a house fire.

Saiqa Bi, aged 31, was pronounced dead at the scene in Clyde Street, Old Hill, on March 4.

The fire had been ‘self set after she had used an accelerant’, Black Country Coroners Court heard.

The cause of death given was fatal burns.

Russ Williams, senior coroner’s officer, said: “Police, fire and ambulances attended the scene where it appeared that Miss Bi, who was a marketing manager, had died from injuries incurred from a self set fire after she had used an accelerant.

“The fire is not being investigated and police are not treating the death as suspicious.

The inquest was adjourned until May 3.