Two years ago he could barely manage a single step due to the debilitating symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.

But now Express & Star man David Edwardson is planning to walk 25 miles – that’s around 56,000 of them – in the name of raising awareness and money for charity.

The father-of-two from Stafford was at an all-time low not so long ago before his diagnoses.

Failing to understand why his body was breaking down and why he could not do the most basic of tasks without help, the 58-year-old, of Osbourne Walk, Gnosall, tried to take his own life.

“Things got that bad I just thought I couldn’t live that life,” he said. “I couldn’t do anything for myself. It was embarrassing.”

Things culminated when the former shopping centre manager had an important meeting with representatives from Pizza Hut, after which he simply could not walk back to his own office.

The next day he took an overdose.

However, his daughter Brittany, now 19, came home earlier than expected and David was rushed to hospital.

As it happened, it was the trigger which finally led to David being successfully diagnosed with Parkinson’s. He was soon put on medication to combat the disease and within days he was transformed.

Two years on and David, who has been working in the E&S merchandising department for 12 months, is learning to live with his condition and is now gearing up for a marathon-length walk from Gnosall to Wolverhampton on April 23.

More than £800 has been donated so far.

David’s son Lyndon, 25, has uploaded videos to YouTube documenting how his father has battled the disease.

To donate visit David's Just Giving page.