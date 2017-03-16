Wolves club legend 'Smithy' given final salute outside beloved Molineux

Former Wolves players, family and friends turned out to pay their final respects to Stephen ‘Smithy’ Smith.

Staff gathered outside the Molineux before the procession led to Bushbury Crematorium where ex-Wolves striker now club vice-president Steve Bull joined director John Gough among those in attendance.

Mr Smith had a Wolves coffin with ‘Smithy 1’ on the side and music played included former wrestling star Hulk Hogan’s theme music, Girls Aloud songs and fittingly The Liquidator.

A Wolves spokesman said: “It was a very sad occasion, but also a celebration and a fitting tribute to one of life’s true characters.

"The number of staff who stood outside to pay tribute as the cortège passed Molineux, and those past and present staff who joined Stephen’s family and friends at the service, showed just how fondly he was regarded by everyone who worked with him at Wolves.

“As was said in the service, Smithy was a kind man and a gentle man, with a seemingly endless stream of fundraising ideas, always designed with the selfless aim of helping local charities.

“That was Smithy to a tee – leaving everyone with a smile on their face – and although he no longer worked at the club, he remained a regular and popular visitor and he is going to be sadly missed.

“The club again send their sincere condolences to Smithy’s sisters Pat and Joanne, his brother Malcolm, and his beloved Auntie Dot.

"They certainly gave him a wonderful send-off and he will never be forgotten.”

Wolves goalkeeper Matt Murray tweeted: ‘He was Wolves through and through.’

Mr Smith died after a short illness aged 48 at New Cross Hospital on Saturday, February 25.

The Wolves stalwart worked at the club for 20 years up until leaving in 2013, but was still very well known to everyone and continued to attend matches.

Mr Smith carried out a variety of roles at Molineux, including working in ticket office, at the training ground, car parks, doing the post, and even filled in as mascot Wolfie.

His varied interests included wrestling and Girls Aloud, and he was well known for planning and organising fundraising events for charities.