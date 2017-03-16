Stafford Rangers fans start £80k fundraising scheme for new stand

Fans have launched a campaign to raise more than £80,000 to build a new stand at Stafford Rangers Football Club.

The Shed End at the Marston Road ground is known by supporters as the Boro’s very own ‘Kop’ – but the club currently has no covered areas behind either goal.

Detailed planning permission has been granted to build the 72-metre wide stand after the original one was removed following promotion to the Conference in 2006.

Now a crowdfunding campaign is appealing for donations so Rangers can get their goal.

The Shed End Project started in 2014 when a supporter of five decades, Graham Mitchell, was inspired by the stand as he stood in the away end during a match with Market Drayton Town.

The 52-year-old said: “When we got promoted to the Conference we had to take the Shed End down and put seats in. When they went it was left empty and it’s dead quiet there now.”

In a meeting with the club’s board, they agreed to follow a scheme that will cost £87,000 to build the stand.

The group applied for a community grant from Biffa, who will provide funding if fans matchfund it.

Among those spearheading the project are fans’ rep Alan Gee, Phil Bennett who helps with paying in donations, twins Ben and Mark Alcock who offered their planning knowledge and Andy Massey of CVM and project manager Emma Chamberlain of JHAI.

To donateto the campaign go to www.crowdfunder.co.uk/TheShedendProject