New picture gives glimpse of Wolverhampton Westside plans

A multiplex 12-screen cinema, restaurants and a lit-up public square.

This artist's impression shows what the Westside development in Wolverhampton city centre could look like when it is completed in 2022.

The image was released by the city council as its projects are presented this week at an event in Cannes, France, aimed at attracting investment.

The Westside development, which will be on land between Penn Road Island and Salop Street, will also include 300 new homes and 50,000 sq ft of leisure space.

Restaurants will be spread over 40,000 sq ft and a 100-plus will be part of the scheme, on 6.4 acres of land.

The international property event is called MIPIM.

Councillor John Reynolds, cabinet member for city economy, said: “Plans are progressing well for Westside and it is a fantastic city centre scheme, as this latest image shows.

“It has already attracted unprecedented demand from occupiers and will gain added profile at this week’s MIPIM event.

“Urban and Civic possess an excellent track record in delivering comparable high-quality schemes in the UK and have the financial support in place.

“There is a general enthusiasm around the Westside opportunity, and optimism concerning the groundswell of regeneration activity across the city, where £3.7 billion of investment is on site or in the pipeline.

“The outstanding proposals put forward by Urban & Civic perfectly meet our expectations of a regenerated Wolverhampton.”

Construction on phase one of the project is expected to be complete by early 2020. It encompasses land between Penn Road Island and Salop Street, including the current School Street and Peel Street car parks and the area around Market Square.

Phase two incorporates parts of land between Salop Street and Darlington Street, including the Fold Street car park. Works on this section of the development are likely to be completed in 2022.

Urban & Civic property director, Philip Leech, said: "We are proud to be the developers of this prestigious city centre leisure scheme which for the City of Wolverhampton will become a game changer both culturally and economically.

“Leisure-based urban regeneration is a specialism of Urban & Civic and we are looking forward to completing a destination which will serve the city for generations to come"