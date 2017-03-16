New machine to dissolve bodies approved for Rowley Regis Crematorium

A £300,000 machine that uses chemicals to dissolve bodies has been approved at a Black Country crematorium.

Called the Resomator, it will be the first installed in the country having already started to revolutionise services in America.

The new machine is the latest part of a £1.3 million revamp of Rowley Regis Crematorium, off Powke Lane, and will see the bodies of loved ones dissolved using chemicals.

The flame-free technology is said to speed up the process while producing less harmful emissions.

It works by placing a special wool coffin into the Resomation chamber, and then body tissues are rapidly broken down through hydrolysis in an alkaline solution heated to 180 degrees leaving pure white bone ash.

This can be returned to bereaved families in an urn as it is following a traditional cremation.

The process, which takes on average three to four hours, is considered an eco-friendly alternative to traditional cremation because the machinery is quieter and there are no emissions from the facility.

Sandwell Council’s planning officers have now approved the application for the Resomator, although the permit includes a condition at the request of Severn Trent Water that satisfactory drainage is provided.

Inventor of the Resomator, Sandy Sullivan, said that they hoped to have the device installed by August or September.

He said: “The feedback we were getting from families is that they preferred resomation because no flames are involved. It is a gentler process.”

Mr Sullivan explained that he became an expert in alkaline hydrolysis after working with an American company looking to use the process to treat conditions in cattle. However he soon identified this other use, and set about developing the Resomator.

“This will be the first Resomator in the UK. We are also hoping to have another soon in Scotland,” he added.

Rowley ward Councillor Chris Tranter said: “I welcome it as it seems to me like progress is being made. Anything that means less fumes are being emitted up in the air I welcome.”

A statement from Sandwell Council attached to the application states: “Resomation allows individuals and families to express their environmental concerns and values in a very positive manner with one of their final actions in life.”

The device is produced in West Yorkshire, but so far the only three in operation are in America.