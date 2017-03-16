A fed-up motorist was baffled when he renewed his driving licence and found DVLA workers had issued a licence with a photograph of him – as an 11 year old.

Charles Wade-Palmer, 22, from Birmingham, had used the baby-faced photograph when applying for a provisional licence as a schoolboy, aged 16.

However, after years of being laughed at by bartenders and doormen when showing his driving licence as ID, he was thrilled when an opportunity came up to replace his photo.

But after sending off a current photograph for his new licence, he was gutted when it arrived and the DVLA had chosen to reuse his old photo instead.

He is now stuck with his babyface as ID until 2021. He said: “It has always been a bit of a joke for me and my mates whenever we go out or just to the supermarket to buy drinks because the reactions I get are priceless. I can’t count how many times I’ve explained how old I was to cashiers and bouncers and that’s after they’ve burst out laughing.

“When I lost my licence in January I was looking forward to a new lease of life with a photo that actually looks like me, so I couldn’t believe it when my old one was issued again.” For his provisional driving licence, Charles chose the convenient option of importing his passport photo, which he had used since 2005.

The seven-year-old picture rolled over onto the full licence a year later, which he had used until losing it two months ago.

Charles said: “It’s ridiculous. People have said I look as young as five and they’re stunned when I show them what I’ve been using as ID for nearly five years.”