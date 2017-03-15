Wolverhampton stabbing: Funeral fund appeal launched by grieving family

The grieving family of brother and sister Melvin and Anne Marie James have launched a crowdfunding appeal to help fund their funeral.

Melvin James, aged 36, killed his sister Anne Marie, 33, and attacked their mother, stabbing her in the stomach at the family’s first-floor flat in the Merry Hill area of Wolverhampton last Wednesday morning.

He then turned the knife on himself.

A post mortem examination revealed Anne Marie died as a result of a stab wound to the chest while her brother died of multiple wounds.

Police are continuing their investigation into the stabbings at Highfield Court, off Leasowes Drive.

They say 59-year-old Joyce James is still receiving life-saving treatment at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham following emergency surgery.

Speaking to the Express & Star last week, relatives of Melvin and Anne Marie said they refused to blame Melvin for what they called ‘a freak accident’.

A fundraising campaign has now been launched by relative Errol Graham in an effort to raise £10,000 in order to give them ‘the funeral they deserve’.

The campaign has been launched on JustGiving and is pre-faced by the caption: “Unfortunately we have lost two members of our family Anne Marie and Melvin James on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 in Wolverhampton.

“We are asking for help for their funeral costs so we can celebrate their lives and give them a funeral they deserve.

"Both Anne Marie and Melvin were loved dearly. We are asking for a small donation, thank you.”

In just a few days, £1,000 has been raised by 42 donors. Comments on the page pay tribute to the brother and sister, while sending condolences to the rest of the family.

Cousin Donna Bedeau wrote: “My deepest condolences. As a family we will stay strong and support each other. With love, cousin Donna.”

Another comment came from Dav Singh, who paid tribute to both, saying: “You both left the world too soon. Your memory will live on forever. RIP.”