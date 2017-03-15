West Midlands unemployment on the rise despite national trend

Unemployment in the West Midlands rose in three months to January despite the UK rate falling to its lowest since the summer of 1975, with a record number of people in work.

The regional total of 160,000 was up 9,000 or five per cent on the August to October quarter with the unemployment rate up from 5.3 per cent to 5.6 per cent.

The number in employment in the West Midlands was also down 18,000 or 0.7 per cent to 2.69 million.

Figures for last month for people claiming unemployment benefits, includng Universal Credit, were also up across the region.

The West Midlands total rose 3,065 to 85,800 with Staffordshire up 210 to 5,485.

Wolverhampton's total was up 270 to 6,835 (4.3 per cent of the working population), Walsall rose 180 to 5,010 (three per cent), Sandwell by 175 to 7,240 (3.6 per cent) and Dudley by 110 to 5,800 (three per cent).

Cannock Chase had a rise of 50 to 815 (1.3 per cent), South Staffordshire up 25 to 750 (1.1 per cent), Stafford was up 20 to 685 (0.8 per cent) and Lichfield also up 20 to 435 (0.7 per cent).

In Wyre Forest, which includes Kidderminster, the claimants total rose by 35 to 790 (1.3 per cent).

The jobs boom has also seen a record number of workers employed on zero-hours contracts in their main job.

Workers on the controversial contracts increased by 101,000 in the last quarter of 2016 to 905,000 compared with the previous year.

The Office for National Statistics said those on zero-hours contracts were more likely to be young, women, part-time or in full-time education.

Nationally unemployment fell by 31,000 in the three months to January, to 1.58 million, the lowest for a decade, giving a jobless rate of 4.7%, the lowest since the summer of 1975.

Almost 32 million people are now in work, a jump of 92,000 over the quarter and 315,000 compared with a year earlier.

The number of people on the claimant count, including Jobseeker's Allowance and those on Universal Credit required to seek work, fell by 11,300 last month to 734,700, the lowest since May 1975.

Average earnings increased by 2.2% in the year to January, down by 0.4% on the previous month.

David Freeman, senior statistician at the ONS, said: "With the unemployment rate last lower in summer 1975 and the employment rate still at a record high, the labour market remains robust.

"But smaller wage increases and higher inflation mean the growth in real earnings has slowed sharply in recent months."

A record 4.8 million people are now self-employed, up by 49,000 on the quarter and 148,000 over the past year, representing 15.1% of the total workforce.

Those classed as economically inactive, including people looking after a relative, on long-term sick leave or who have given up looking for work, fell by 34,000 to 8.8 million.

The UK's employment rate is now 74.6%, the joint highest since records began in 1971.