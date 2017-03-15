Swinfen Hall prison is not safe enough, says report, prompting concerns

An organisation calling for the reform of prisons has criticised a Staffordshire young offenders institution – after a recent report found it had ‘declined significantly’.

Swinfen Hall prison, near Lichfield, was ‘no longer safe’ and ‘violence had risen’ according to a damning report revealed by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Prisons yesterday.

The report said that cells had windows without glass, leaving young men exposed to the elements and many had to wait four days between showers.

The chief executive of the Howard League for Penal Reform, Frances Crook, said: “It is scandalous that the young men in Swinfen Hall find it easier to get drugs than showers.

Their clothes are dirty. Their cells are squalid. They spend the working day cooped up in filth. What hope do they have on release?”

Inspectors who visited HMP/YOI Swinfen Hall found almost all areas had deteriorated and it was ‘no longer safe enough’.

They said it had ‘declined significantly’ since a previous inspection in 2014 – when it was considered ‘satisfactory’.

The Chief Inspector of Prisons, Peter Clarke, said basic standards needed to improve at the category C facility for men aged 18 to 25.

He said its approach to safety was ‘fragmented and lacked care’.

Inspectors were concerned that only 61 per cent of inmates felt safe on their first night.

The report said use of force had risen markedly but accountability for its use was weak, and that the majority of the accommodation was ‘squalid’.

Many cells had windows without glass, leaving young men exposed to the elements and many young men had to wait four days between showers.

Almost half of prisoners said that it was easy to get illegal drugs, and one in five said that they had developed a drug problem while at Swinfen Hall.

The prison, which houses 599 inmates with a capacity of 624, saw 43 per cent of prisoners locked in their cells during the working day, while activity spaces were ‘not well used’, training was ‘variable’, work was ‘mundane’ and the qualifications on offer were ‘too basic’.

During the six months before inspectors visited the prison, staff used force 180 times – a 45 per cent rise on the same period prior to the previous inspection.

Mr Clarke said: “A new governor arrived during the week of our inspection, presenting the opportunity to set a new direction for the prison.

“The need for strong leadership is clear if decline is to be arrested and a new vision for the prison is to be successful.

“Our main recommendations address fundamental issues across all four of our healthy prison tests.

“Basic standards need to improve and a coordinated and ambitious agenda for learning, work and rehabilitation needs to be prioritised at the heart of the prison’s purpose, rather than at the periphery as it is now.

“The prison needs to rethink its approach and raise expectations among both staff and prisoners.”

Inspectors found that work to resettle prisoners back into the community was ‘reasonably good’, risk was being managed and public protection work remained good, and that some ‘impressive’ interventions to address offending behaviour were evident.

Michael Spurr, chief executive of the National Offender Management Service, said the governor of Swinfen Hall had a ‘clear action plan’ following the report.

He said: “The deterioration in performance reflects operational pressures impacting on Swinfen Hall and the wider estate.

“The governor has a clear action plan in place to address the weaknesses identified, prioritising improvements in safety and regime provision.

“More prison officers will be recruited for Swinfen Hall this year as part of the Government’s plans to boost staff by 2,500 across the Prison Service.

“These additional resources will help the Governor to significantly improve the performance of the prison.”

The inspection at Swinfen Hall took place between October 24 and November 4 last year.