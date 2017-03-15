Staffordshire Police hand CPS file over Tory election expenses allegations

Staffordshire Police has sent a file to the Crown Prosecution Service as part of a probe into the Conservatives' 2015 election expenses.

The investigation surrounds the Tory's battle bus and is addressing allegations that strict spending limits in target seats were breached.

Prosecutors are now combing over documents to determine whether the costs of the campaign bus should have been recorded as counting towards individual candidates' funding caps or as part of the larger national spending pot.

The bus tour, which was organised centrally, was used to ferry party supporters into key marginal constituencies in the run up to the election which saw the Tories secure a surprise majority against the predictions of the pollsters.

The Staffordshire force is among 12 in total to have passed information on to the CPS in relation to the probe.