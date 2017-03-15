Major £12m office building unveiled transforming Wolverhampton skyline

Plans for a huge office building that will greet visitors arriving in Wolverhampton by train have been unveiled.

The i9 development will have a striking brick facade and is intended as a national or regional headquarters for a major business.

It will be built on Railway Drive next to the Chubb Buildings and over the road from its i10 counterpart.

Council bosses say work could start around the end of the year and be completed by the end of 2018 at a cost of around £12 million.

The first images of i9 were released by the council to coincide with the announcement of Glenn Howells Architects as the winners of its design competition for the project.

The firm is behind the Paradise scheme in Birmingham, which is transforming the area between Town Hall and the city’s Library.

The i9 project is part of the council’s wider vision for the ‘interchange’ area centred on the railway and bus stations.

Councillor John Reynolds, Cabinet Member for City Economy, said: “Glenn Howells Architects have produced outstanding designs, that combined with blueprints for the other parcels of land, will help us quickly progress developments with our Interchange partners over the coming years.

“Since i10 was completed we have seen increasing demand for quality office space in that location of the city, particularly from large space users.

“i9 was always envisaged to satisfy that demand, and we are confident these designs will deliver a landmark office building of the utmost quality that is entirely appropriate to its important historic setting.

“We want this building to become the design and quality benchmark for future developments in the city and to demonstrate our ambition for the city centre.

“This important site ideally lends itself to a distinctive, high-quality headquarters building. We know there are inquiries swirling around the market for that kind of building.”

The plans for the i9 building, which will provide 50,000 sq ft of office space, were unveiled at international property show, MIPI, yesterday. The winning design was selected from a field of 10 UK leading architects and urban design practices.

Glenn Howells’ Dav Bansal said: “As part of the city’s ambition to create a world-class arrival and new business address, we are delighted to be designing the next generation of office space for i9.”

The city’s £132.4m Interchange project includes the i10 and i9; the redevelopment of the railway station; the metro extension; and the redevelopment of the Grade II-listed Steam Mill building at Corn Hill.