'I’m lucky to be alive' - WATCH Mike Wood MP speak of shocking sepsis horror

‘I feel really lucky to be alive’ – the words of Mike Wood MP, who says he was just hours from death after being diagnosed with sepsis.

Having overcome massive odds to survive, the Dudley South MP is now campaigning to raise awareness of the form of blood poisoning, which can be fatal if not treated immediately.

“My experience can happen to anyone and it is only thanks to the swift actions of the staff at Russells Hall Hospital that I am still here to tell the tale,” the father-of-two told the Express & Star.

Every year in the UK there are around 150,000 cases of sepsis, resulting in a staggering 44,000 deaths – more than bowel, breast and prostate cancer combined.

“Considering the danger to life that it poses it is remarkable that so many people are unaware of sepsis,” Mr Wood said.

“It was something I had virtually no understanding of before I came ill. It can affect anyone at any age, regardless of how healthy they may be.

"If the signs are spotted early enough sepsis can usually be treated with antibiotics. I want to do my bit to help people to recognise the warning signs.”

After suffering with a sore throat for several weeks, Mr Wood became seriously ill at the end of January and was taken to the urgent care walk-in centre at Russells Hall.

It was initially thought that he might be suffering from meningitis, but a specialist doctor recognised the symptoms of sepsis. He was rushed into intensive care and placed in a medically induced coma.

His sore throat turned out to be caused by Streptococcus A bacteria, which led to the breakdown of his immune system as his body’s organs came under attack.

“Within hours sepsis had triggered pneumonia, caused kidney failure so I was put on dialysis, and the doctors still aren’t quite sure whether I had an aborted heart attack,” he recalled.

Mr Wood’s blood pressure crashed down to 30 and he was put on a ventilator.

“Things were looking pretty terrible. There was no blood getting through to my brain so they were pumping more in. At the worst point my parents were told I had a 10 per cent chance of survival,” he said.

“I was drifting in and out of consciousness and had no idea how serious the situation was. It almost felt like I was trapped in some kind of video game, that it wasn’t quite real. It was like I was watching things being done to me without really being involved. It somehow didn’t feel quite real. My family were by my bedside on rotas night and day, so the pressure on them was enormous.

“Fortunately I was in exactly the right place and the doctors who treated me were experienced in diagnosing and then treating sepsis. I managed to beat the odds and after nine days I became alert enough for the ventilator to be removed.”

Mr Wood spent three weeks getting used to breathing independently, re-learning how to walk and eating solid foods, before he was cleared to return to his home in Stourbridge. He is now battling back to full fitness and made the journey to London on Monday to vote in the Brexit Bill in the House of Commons.

He hopes to return to work full time shortly after Easter.

“I’m feeling a lot better and it is just a case of taking it easy at home for a while,” said Mr Wood, who celebrates his 41st birthday on Friday. “It was good to be back in the Commons and play my part in a vote that was an important one for my constituents and for me personally.”

Mr Wood added: “I feel really lucky to be alive. It is fortunate that I happened to be taken to Russells Hall where the expertise was in place to diagnose and treat sepsis. The exceptional care of the doctors and nurses clearly made the difference between life and death.”