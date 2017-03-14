Free swimming scheme to be extended in Sandwell

Council chiefs are set to extend a free swimming scheme which has seen more than 200,000 swims taken in Sandwell.

Councillors are expected to approve continuing the free swimming sessions for residents in the borough aged 60 and over and children under 16 at a meeting next week.

Free swimming was launched in the borough in June 2013 and since then 6,366 adults and 23,129 children and young people have become members of the scheme.

Since April 2015 – when the scheme was extended for a further two years – 64,557 swims have been recorded for under 16s and 107,471 swims by residents aged over 60.

Councillor Richard Marshall, cabinet member for leisure, said: “Free swimming is proving really popular with lots of older people and children and is a great way to encourage people to get and to stay fit.”

The scheme allows adults aged 60 and over to swim without charge during public swimming sessions, for seven days a week before 1pm, all year round.

And it allows for children and young people, who are Sandwell residents, aged 16 years and under to swim without charge during public swimming sessions, for seven days a week, during school holidays only.