This bargain Black Country manor can be yours - for £1.95 million

If you have a spare couple of million pounds lying about but don’t fancy leaving the Black Country you could do far worse than purchasing this luxurious home.

Set in 35 acres of land in Stourbridge, 19th-century Lawnswood House is a snip at £1.95 million, having originally been put up for sale in 2015 at £2.5 million. The home is on the market with Savills.

The Foley family, who made their fortune by setting up iron foundries in Stourbridge, paid for the building of the picturesque home in 1813 and built it in the Regency style.

The property is now on the market after 50 years of being in the Marsh family, of the well-known meat business Marsh and Baxter.

Property agent Tony Morris-Eaton said: “The estate is in a unique position within an island of unspoilt countryside, whilst just outside the edge of the conurbation of Kingswinford and Stourbridge.

“Lawnswood House, although impressive, is not overwhelming in stature and provides quality accommodation for a family home.

“The beautiful gardens and grounds were laid out and landscaped when the house was built in early 19th Century and little has changed since that date.”

The house features four main reception rooms, kitted out with 'valuable' fireplaces and ornate plasterwork.

The main lodge acts as an entry with a winding driveway passing through the landscaped gardens and stable complex.

There are mature trees such as cedars, beech, oak and others which adorn the large lawned areas, terraces, pathways and borders.

The home comes with four bathrooms, seven bedrooms and some attic bedrooms on the second floor, as well as a four-car garage.

It also hosts a tennis court, which the sellers say needs some repair, as well as a swimming pool.