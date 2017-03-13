Pinball wizard Wayne smashes world record with 30-hour session

Wayne Johns has proved to be a true pinball wizard after officially smashing a world record.

The hospital worker, who played pinball for more than 30 hours, has been confirmed as a Guinness World Record holder.

Mr Johns, a theatre equipment manager at Walsall Manor Hospital, completed the marathon attempt at the hospital between midday on October 23, and 6pm the following day.

The 43 year old, from Tamworth, also raised £5,000 for prostate cancer charities in honour of his father, Bill, who has undergone treatment for the disease.

Now Guinness has confirmed Mr Johns has flipped his way into the record books surpassing the previous total of 27 hours.

He said: “Thanks to everyone who donated and helped me reach my target – and beyond. I’ve had donations from colleagues, friends and fellow pinball players.

"It was important to me to raise awareness of prostate cancer and get people talking about the signs and symptoms and the event did that. I always said that was my main motivation – to break the record is an added bonus.

“We will use a share of the proceeds to buy a prostate biopsy probe to help identify prostate cancer patients in Walsall.”

His efforts were live streamed and witnessed before being submitted to officials at Guinness World Records

Donations can still be made via Wayne’s Just Giving page, www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Wayne-Johns