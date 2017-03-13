M6 delays as lorry full of tissue paper burns after multi-car crash

Motorists on the M6 have been hit with delays after a crash and a lorry fire caused chaos at rush-hour.

The Highways Agency confirmed they were called to the southbound motorway between junctions 7 and 6 at 3pm to reports of a HGV colliding with two cars, with four lanes being closed as a result.

As work was being carried out to clear the road so motorists could get past, another incident brought the M6 to a standstill between junctions 4 and 6 northbound.

A lorry containing two tonnes of tissue paper caught fire, leaving motorists facing the prospect of an enormous wait to get home.

A statement released by the Highways Agency at 5:30pm, while the fire was still burning, said: "The M6 is closed northbound between J4 and J6 due to a vehicle fire.

"West Midlands Fire service are at scene.

"It has been closed due to smoke over the carriageway hindering visibility of road users.

"Road users are advised to expect delays and to consider using alternative routes for their journeys."

The situation then became worse as the northbound M6 was fully closed all the way from Coleshill all the way up to Spaghetti Junction because of the massive lorry fire.

Drivers were forced to leave the motorway at Junction 4, but many vehicles were left trapped between junctions.

Speaking about the earlier collision, which was still causing delays for motorists using the M6 to head home at 5:30pm, Highways England operations manager, James Hawkes said: “We’ve been working hard to get the carriageway fully opened and the debris from the incident cleared as quickly as possible.

“We’ve got two lanes open past the scene and we’d ask motorists to allow a little extra time for their journey if travelling through that stretch of road.”