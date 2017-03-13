Can you help homeless cat Kate find a new mate?

A cat that was found living beneath old furniture is now on the lookout for a new home after giving birth to two kittens.

Kate the tabby cat was named after her rescuer Kate Daw who found the kitty.

Mrs Daw, aged 51, from Smethwick, said: “I work for a cat sitting company called Kitty Angels and I was visiting a house in Birmingham when Kate was on the doorstep.

“I gave her some treats and she ate them straight away, then the next day when I went to the house she was nearby again.

"I asked some neighbours and they said that she must be a stray, so I went to look around for where she may be and she was living in some old ripped up furniture behind an armchair at the back of some shops.”

Kate the cat was then taken to Wellcat Rescue Centre in Quinton.

Little did they know that she was pregnant, too.

She will be rehomed in a couple of months time.

For more information contact Pauline at Wellcat on 07960 409310.