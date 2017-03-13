Appeal after frightened kittens dumped in Walsall car park

Two frightened kittens were abandoned at a nature reserve in Walsall, prompting a public appeal from the RSPCA.

A member of the public saw three men speed off in a grey-blue estate-type car at Lime Pits Nature Reserve car park, before the young cats were found in the spot the car had been.

The terrified six-month-old moggies were picked up by the member of the public who contacted the RSPCA.

They are now being cared for at the RSPCA’s Birmingham Animal Centre, where they have been named Maud and Mabel.

The incident happened at around 3pm on February 25.

RSPCA inspector Elizabeth Boyd said: “It is very lucky that a member of the public saw the kittens being dumped, because the other scenario would have been that they’d have never have been found.

“The fact is that they are only six months old. They were clearly frightened when they were rescued and they had no idea where they were.

“We are keen to find out who dumped them and why. It is difficult to understand why some people think it is acceptable to abandoned innocent and defenceless animals in such a callous way.”

The RSPCA is urging those with information to contact them in confidence on 0300 123 8018, and leave a message for Inspector Boyd.

Maud and Mabel will soon be available for rehoming and anyone who is interested in adopting the pair can register their interest by contacted Birmingham Animal Centre on 0300 123 8585.