West Midlands crime chief wants police force halt on decline in special constables

The number of special constables on the West Midlands beat has fallen dramatically, it has emerged.

Figures show scores leaving every year and only a handful recruited to replace them.

Last year a new low was reached with 78 handing back their helmets – and just two recruited.

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson described special constables as having ‘a valuable role’.

He has urged the Chief Constable to stem the exodus.

It follows news more than 1,000 people have applied to become Police Community Support Officers, which is a paid, usually full-time post, following a recruitment drive in the West Midlands.

By contrast, special constable roles are undertaken by unpaid volunteers.

In the last five years their numbers have fallen by two-thirds, from 568 across the West Midlands region in 2012 to just 199 currently.

A head count last month showed just 12 were based at Sandwell, six at Wolverhampton, five at Dudley and three at Walsall.

And figures reveal specials have been leaving the force in droves for several years.

In 2012 just seven were recruited while 94 left, with an even worse deficit the following year when six joined but 123 resigned.

In 2014 there was a revival when 71 specials were signed up, but this was outweighed by 80 leavers.

In the last five years a total of 96 specials have been recruited while 461 have departed.

Chief Constable David Thompson said that although they were volunteers, specials still cost the force in training and equipment – ‘an expense as we go through this phase of austerity’, he added.

But he said: “I would expect to see the trend go up this year.”

David Jamieson urged him to make the recruiting of specials a priority.

“You say you want more to join but it looks like many more left in 2016,” said the PCC.

“Special constables support our police service and play a valuable role, West Midlands Police needs to do more.”

But he added: “I am pleased 1,000 have applied to be PCSOs, with 30 per cent of applicants from black and ethnic minority communities