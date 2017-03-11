Nearly 4,000 noise complaints made in Wolverhampton

Almost 4,000 noise complaints have been investigated in Wolverhampton in little over three years, new figures have revealed.

A total of 3,935 complaints were investigated between January 2014 and March this year – an average of well over three each day.

The figures, published following a freedom of information request, also reveal that the probes have resulted in just 16 ‘abatement’ notices and two prosecutions.

Of the 3,935 complaints, 2,811 of the investigations have been at ‘domestic’ properties. A further 514 have been at commercial and leisure properties, and there have been 88 linked to construction and 69 to industry. Buskers have been the subject of 57 investigations.

More complaints were made in the St Peter’s area, which covers the city centre, Dunstall Hill and part of Whitmore Reans, than in any other part of the city - totalling 454.

The three council wards where there have been fewest investigations are Merry Hill, where there have been 82; Wednesfield South, where there has been 88 investigations; and Penn where there has been 91. The number of investigations conducted by the council has fallen from 2,227 in 2014 to 937 in 2015 and 688 last year.

Councillor Steve Evans, cabinet member for city environment, said: “Unfortunately we no longer have the resources to be able to send environmental health officers out to investigate every call. We aim to work smarter by seeking to resolve issues between parties before formal action is considered.

“This can often be as simple as talking to the people making the noise or sending them a letter – for which we provide a template. Often this solves the problem, but if it doesn’t there is the option of free mediation between the parties.

“If formal action does become necessary, we ask people to complete a noise log so that we have evidence of the extent of the problem.

“Unreasonable noise can have a huge impact on people’s quality of life and we will always take action against those who fail to change behaviour that is causing their neighbours to suffer.”

In cases where the council finds evidence of a ‘statutory’ nuisance they must serve an ‘abatement’ notice on the person responsible, which can require an immediate stop or prohibit a repeat of the problem.

For noise from a home, a fine of up to £5,000 with an additional fine of £500 a day for each day that the problem continues can be handed out.