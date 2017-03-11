Fly-tipping shock as vast rubbish mound dumped in woodland near Stourbridge

Three lorry-loads of rubbish were dumped on a track in private woodland – leaving the owner with a five-figure clean-up bill.

The tons of commercial pre-sorted rubbish, mainly plastic, were tipped on the track off Bridgnorth Road in Stourton on Tuesday.

A passer-by spotted the fly-tippers, who not only used the rubbish-filled lorries, but also a car to keep watch.

He was chased off by the occupants in the car who came out wearing balaclavas.

The incident was on the opposite side of the road to the Fox Inn.

The land is owned by the Enville Estate.

Assistant estate manager George Williams said: “Someone driving by saw a lorry drive into the gateway so called up our office.

“The passer-by turned round and parked up in the gateway to take photos – as he did this a group of men with balaclavas turned on him and chased him off.”

Yesterday, the Environment Agency inspected the rubbish, which will take several weeks to move.

Staffordshire Police was also called to the incident, and is now investigating.

Mr Williams said the estate, which covers 6,500 acres, is targeted by fly-tippers every week. Instances range from a fridge freezer to 34 tons of commercial waste, dumped in 2013.

He said: “Recently the local council has increased the fees to take your household rubbish to the tip, this is only going to increase the amount of fly tipping in the area. I also believe that tougher penalties need to be introduced.”

“The fines have gone up, but they are still not deterring people from dumping rubbish.

“It is a real frustration for landowners, who are left paying to clear up the waste.”

The Country Land and Business Association has also called for stronger action in the wake of the fly-tipping.

The group wants local Government zero tolerance approach to fly-tipping over the Christmas period to be turned in to a year-round initiative.

And it wants more resources put in to tacking down culprits, and reducing council fees to legally dispose waste.

Regional director Caroline Bedell said: “Fly-tipping on the scale seen this week is unfortunately the latest in an increasing number of similar incidents.

“This is not an opportunist crime, but a highly-organised criminal operation and should be treated as such by the authorities, who must use the powers they already have to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“Fly-tipping is a criminal offence.

“If decided in a Crown Court, the offence can attract an unlimited fine and up to five years imprisonment, but with so few prosecutions, there is little deterrent. This must change.”

“Taxpayers – and landowners if the offence takes place on private land – face clean-up costs of thousands of pounds for incidents like this, as well as considerable disruption to business.

“Only when people see evidence of local authorities taking stronger action to combat the scourge of fly-tipping can we hope to see a reversal in this worrying trend.”

It was revealed earlier this month that fly-tipping was costing taxpayers in the Black Country, Staffordshire, Shropshire and Birmingham £2million every year.

Figures from the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs showed that there were 32,569 reports of waste being dumped illegally to councils across the Black Country, Staffordshire, Shropshire and Birmingham last year – a 16 per cent increase from 2012/13.

It cost the region’s councils £1.8m to remove dumped waste last year and a further £580,000 to investigate offences.

But only £54,706 was recouped through fines at court.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: “We were called just after 2.05pm on 7 March to reports of fly tipping at Enville Estates Farm.

“A silver Scania dumper truck was seen in the area around the time of the incident and witnesses are asked to call us on 101.”