Oldbury man 'missing for three weeks' prompting police appeal

An appeal has been launched after a man has not made contact with his family or friends for three weeks.

Liam Hall-Felton, aged 23, from Oldbury, has not been seen or contacted his family since February 14.

Police say Liam is described as transient and often moves around.

But they say it is out of character for him not to be in contact with friends and family for this period of time.

He was reported missing on Monday.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "This is the first time he has been reported missing and we are keen to find him to make sure he is safe and well."

He is described as 5ft 9ins tall with a slim build, cropped brown hair and blue eyes.

He is usually clean shaven and was last seen wearing jeans and a rust coloured jacket.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts are asked to call Sandwell Missing Persons Team on 101 of the Missing People charity on 116 000.