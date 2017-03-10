New £400 fines for fly-tippers in Walsall

Fly-tippers caught red-handed in Walsall will be hit with tough new £400 on-the-spot fines from next month.

The fines are being put up just six months after £80 penalties were introduced.

Walsall Council is set to give the go-ahead to the introduction of the new fixed penalty notices at a cabinet meeting next Wednesday, with any fly-tippers caught in the act from April 1 to be hit with the new fines.

The £80 fines are given out by private enforcement firm 3GS for offences including dog fouling, littering and small scale fly-tipping.

The new bigger fines will relate only to fly-tipping but will be handed out regardless of the amount of waste dumped.

The council has also revealed that last year alone, there were 5,389 incidents of fly-tipping in Walsall, resulting in just under 3,000 tons of waste to clear, costing the authority £408,000.

This is excluding waste left on unauthorised encampments and does not include the cost to private businesses for clearing fly-tipped waste from their land.

Currently, for larger scale fly-tipping, the council has to go through the courts to punish offenders.

Councillor Chris Jones, Walsall Council’s portfolio holder for clean and green service, said the money spent on clearing up fly-tipping would be better off going towards frontline staff wages.

He said: “We have recognised how serious a problem this is across the whole country and that we are being affected badly.”

“Last year we spent £400,000 clearing up fly-tipping, that could have been used to pay the wages for an extra 16 frontline staff, who could have done all sorts of work to help out communities.”

Councillor Jones added that discussions over whether it would be 3GS, another similar company or the council who would be responsible for issuing the notices was ongoing.

Councillor Ian Shires, who represents Willenhall North, said: “We need to be taking this sort of a stand on the issue of fly-tipping, which blights communities.”