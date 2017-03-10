Holy Wombourne watering hole is blessed by priest after revamp

Alcohol is believed by many Christians to be a gift from God – so it was fitting that a priest should bless a pub following its six-figure revamp.

Monsignor Mark Crisp, a chaplain at the University of Wolverhampton, was brought in by bosses at the The Waggon and Horses in Wombourne to bless the pub on Monday.

Changes have been made to the exterior and interior including two new rotisserie ovens which will slow-roast chickens in sight of diners.

Following the refurbishment the pub, which is part of Marston’s Inns and Taverns, has also taken on a further 30 full and part-time employees on top of its existing 16 employees.

Colin Stephens, Manager at the Waggon and Horses, said: “The pub is looking great and it’s really exciting to start the next chapter here at the Waggon and Horses.

“I can’t wait to start welcoming all of our loyal and new customers through the doors.”

The Waggon and Horses was closed for four weeks while the revamp was completed.