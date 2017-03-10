Fracking risk for Cannock chase as government 'sneaks through' new rules

Cannock Chase has been left ‘vulnerable’ to fracking after the Government ‘snuck through’ a major exemption, the leader of the district council has claimed.

A government committee meeting earlier this week confirmed that fracking in areas of outstanding natural beauty, such as the chase, would only be banned if it was high volume.

Now Councillor George Adamson, the leader of Cannock Chase District Council, has said: “Local people are incredibly proud that Cannock Chase is a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty – and the Government has tried to sneak through a change that would see only very high volume fracking banned in these areas.

"That leaves Cannock Chase vulnerable to future fracking development.”

He added: “It is essential that local councils and local people have their voices heard on this controversial issue.”

He has said he will be seeking a sit down meeting with all the local MPs, including Cannock Chase’s Amanda Milling, on the issue.

The Government introduced the new rules via a negative statutory instrument – a way of passing secondary legislation that does not require debate or vote. After Labour raised its concerns the issue was heard in committee this week.

The opposition party will now be seeking to have the issue heard in the House of Commons.

Alan Whitehead, the shadow energy & climate change minister, said: “Members of Parliament – particularly those who have National Parks, Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty and Sites of Special Scientific Interest in their own constituencies – will be alarmed to hear that, in spite of its promises to the contrary, the Government has left the door wide open to fracking in some of our most valuable areas.

“It is essential that all MPs have the opportunity to debate and vote on these regulations on the floor of the House.”

The new ‘surface protections’ as they are known, will only apply to fracking that uses more than 10,000 cubic metres of fracking fluid, or 1,000 per stage – a threshold that almost half of fracked gas wells in the US between 2000 and 2010 would not have met.

It falls under an amendment to the the Petroleum Licensing regulations, brought into force on December 16.

Fracking involves injecting water at high pressure into shale formations, breaking the rock and allowing natural gas to flow out.