Emergency Wolverhampton homeless shelter to stay open extra month

An emergency night shelter for Wolverhampton's homeless will remain open for an extra month thanks to donations.

The shelter, which is based at The Church at Broad Street in Westbury Street, provides beds for 20 people every night.

It had been due to close at the end of March but will now remain open throughout April as long as volunteers come forward to help.

Matthieu Lambert, who runs the shelter, said: “As long as we get sufficient volunteers to keep it going everything is in place to run through to the end of April.”

Mr Lambert added the shelter had provided beds to nearly 60 people in the last three months.

The shelter was launched in the 2015/16 winter after a woman was found dead outside Nandos in Queen Street.

To volunteer email churchsheltervolunteers@gmail.com.