'A darkness must have come over him': Family in shock at horror Wolverhampton stabbing

The family of a woman stabbed to death in Wolverhampton have spoken of their shock at the actions of her killer brother, who they said was not a madman but a 'humble, nice guy'.

Anne Marie James, aged 33, died after she was attacked by her brother Melvin James in a flat in Merry Hill.

Police released pictures of the two last night and said a post mortem revealed Anne Marie died as a result of a stab wound to the chest and Melvin died from multiple stab wounds.

The 36-year-old also attacked the siblings’ mother Joyce James, 59, before killing himself with the blade.

Joyce was taken to hospital with serious stab wounds to her abdomen. Police said she had undergone surgery but remains in a critical condition.

The violence in the first floor flat on Wednesday morning resulted in a two-hour lockdown and an armed police raid on the home using stun grenades.

Yesterday family laid flowers at the flats at Highfield Court, off Leasowes Drive, where they spoke exclusively to the Express & Star.

The shocked three members, who did not wish to be named, said they could not understand their relative’s sudden change of character saying: “A darkness must have come over him and this has turned into a nightmare and nothing short of a freak accident.

“People are saying that he is a madman but he was a humble, nice guy.

“The family are handling it well at the moment and are not blaming him for this sudden and unexplainable change of character.”

They added: “Melvin and Anne Marie loved each other deeply. We are in utter shock at the moment as this was completely out of character for him.”

They were part of a large family based across the UK and Jamaica.

They said: “Anne Marie was a lovely, bright woman.

“Melvin was a support worker and was someone who was there for everyone. He was the ‘go to’ person for all the family. This has shocked us to the core.

"Our family member in hospital (Joyce) is recovering after an operation.

“We feel that she will speak and reveal what has happened once she recovers fully.”

Melvin had been working away for a number of years, according to friends. But neighbours said he had just come back in the last few weeks to live with Joyce.

Melvin is also believed to have two brothers.

A friend said: “I bumped into him last week – there was no sign that he was struggling with anything.”

WATCH: Neighbours stunned by stabbing

Detective Inspector Warren Hines, from West Midlands CID, who is leading the investigation, said: “The family are absolutely devastated at the loss of Anne Marie and Melvin, two people who were really dear to them. They have asked that their privacy is respected so they are able to grieve at this difficult time.

“My thoughts remain with the family who continue to be supported by specialist family liaison officers during this difficult time.”

Springdale Methodist Church, in Warstones Road, held a quiet prayer session in memory of the victims yesterday. R

ev Christopher Collins said: “When we heard the sad news we wanted to help straight away. Something like this has never happened around here before.”

Anyone with information which may help DI Warren Hines should call 101.

Alternatively, people who do not want to speak with police officers can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.