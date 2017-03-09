'If it is you’re family you don’t think about it' - Father gives a kidney to save his son’s life

‘People might say it’s brave but everyone would do the same if the person they loved needed it’ – the words of a father who saved his son’s life by giving him a kidney.

Ian Salter, aged 68, put himself forward as a donor when his son David was rushed to Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital with kidney failure.

The 44-year-old from Cradley Heath, first discovered he had a problem with his kidneys in 2008.

Then in 2014, after routine medical checks, it became clear that his kidney function was worsening.

David attempted to resolve his kidney problem with alternative treatments, as the idea of dialysis was not something he wanted to seriously consider.

Ian, who is from Chatteris, Cambridgeshire, said: “I told him I had a spare kidney waiting for him and told him to tell the doctors.

"I was asked why I was doing it but if it is you’re family you don’t think about it.

“There was no question about going through with this - we were all doing what needed to be done.

"The key lesson is that donors are really well looked after; you can put yourself forward in complete confidence that they will make sure you are healthy with rigorous tests.”

He continued: “During that time, a period of about 18-months the wider family – wives, fiancées, girlfriends, daughters - were very concerned but were always supportive.”

In March 2016 Ian and David underwent the transplant. Remarkably, David’s brother Mark and half-brother Brian also came forward as potential donors, but further tests revealed that Ian was the most suitable. Since the operation Ian has recovered well and has given a talk about the transplant and raised money for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham Charity.

David married his fiancée Rosie last summer.

Ian added: “To see him swinging down the aisle with a big grin on his face was incredible. On the day he was rushed in they told me he was at death’s door.

"I just told him I have a spare kidney. I can’t say I even thought about it. People might say it is brave but everyone would do the same if the person they loved needed it.”