Ex-soldier was killed in paraglider crash in French mountains

A former soldier from Burntwood was tragically killed when his paraglider crashed into a French mountain after being hit by a ‘violent and sudden’ valley wind.

Forty-seven-year-old David Lee, who had served in the Royal Signals after joining the army aged 16, had taken off at Col de Fordaz on the afternoon of September 8 and was enjoying ‘perfect’ flying conditions as he soared over Lac-d’Annecy.

But after around an hour, the former Chasetown High School pupil started to plummet below the ridge line and careered into a mountain in the Dent de Pleuven area at 1,600metres above the ground.

An inquest held in Cannock heard that Mr Lee had lost control of his glider after a downward wind caused the front of it to collapse.

In a letter read out at the hearing, his mother Sylvia Lee paid a touching tribute to her son.

She said: “David started paragliding aged 14.

“He was a vigilant person who would have had good equipment.

“He enjoyed outdoor activities, like fly-fishing, he enjoyed running when he was younger.

“He loved life and lived it to the full. He took risks but didn’t cut corners.

“He was a wonderful son, he made a lasting impression on those he met. He was loving and giving and will be missed by many.”

Mr Lee had lived in France for the last 15 years, residing in Andolie, and was engaged to be married.

He was an avid paraglider having flew more than 400 times since he was a teenager.

In the three days before his death he had taken an advanced course which involved ‘collapsing’ the glider and learning how to recover it.

But David Thompson, an expert from the British Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association, who investigated Mr Lee’s death, told the court he still could have been taken by surprise by the downwind.

He said: “When it happened it would have been very violent and very sudden. He had been on a course where you deliberately cause the glider to collapse but you are doing it.

“It is very, very useful but there is a big difference when it suddenly happens and you are not expecting it.

“It does not surprise me he was not able to control the dive, it all would have happened so fast.”

He added: “He could have only prevented it if he had have been expecting it and even then it would have been a tall order.”

Assistant Coroner for South Staffordshire Margaret Jones concluded the death was down to ‘misadventure’ while the medical cause was recorded as ‘multiple injuries’.