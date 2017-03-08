'Prosecution likely' over fatal West Bromwich crash

An inquest has opened on a man who was hit by car while crossing a road in West Bromwich.

Neil Perry, aged 39, from Dial Lane, was pronounced dead at the scene in New Street, Hill Top, on February 5.

He was crossing the road with some food when a blue Mercedes A-Class hit him, Black Country Coroners Court was told.

Joanne Stokes, coroners assistant, said: “The exact circumstances are yet to be established, but prosecution of the driver is likely.

"The vehicle was also being driven without insurance. We are awaiting the results of a second post-mortem.”

Assistant Coroner Angus Smillie adjourned the inquest until June 27.