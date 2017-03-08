Major M6 delays as lorry fire sees dog food explode over motorway

Motorists were facing major delays on the M6 this morning after a lorry carrying dog food caught fire.

Drivers heading north from the Midlands continued to be delayed by around 90 minutes at 9am, with the charred HGV still on the motorway near Stoke more than three hours after the blaze began.

Both lanes of the northbound carriageway were closed between junctions 14 for Stafford North and 15 for Stoke after the fire started at around 5.30am, causing congestion back towards Junction 13 and Gailey.

One lane was reopened at around 7.30am but major tailbacks were still in place at 9am as traffic crawled past the lorry.

This had a knock-on effect on the A34 and A449 through Stafford.

Southbound traffic was also briefly halted, while some of the cans of dog food were seen 'exploding' onto both sides of the carriageway, according to police.

Central Motorways Police Group said: "M6 northbound closed.

"Everything diverting off at Junction 14 onto the A34. Some of the tins of dog food are still exploding."

Highways England said disruption was likely to continue throughout the morning and advised northbound drivers to exit the motorway at Junction 14 and follow the hollow triangle diversion - using the A34 and A500 to rejoin the M6 at Junction 15.